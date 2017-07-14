Ex-Honeywell worker gets year in prison for $50K fraud

— A former Honeywell employee has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for a fraud scheme that cost the company more than $50,000.

Thirty-seven-year-old Trent Christie, of Olathe, was sentenced Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Authorities say Christie pleaded guilty in December to four counts of wire fraud and already has repaid $50,480 to Honeywell.

Prosecutors say Christie worked for the Kansas City branch of Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technologies. That's a management and operating contractor for the National Nuclear Security Administration, which is responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science.

Christie admitted that from mid-2010 through August 2014, he secretly submitted purchase orders for roughly 129 pieces of equipment, then advertised the items on eBay and sold them.

