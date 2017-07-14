Today's news

Driver in deadly Kansas wreck fined earlier for brake issues

Investigators survey the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that killed multiple people on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on westbound Interstate 70 just west of Bonner Springs. (Keith Myers/The Kansas City Star via AP)

By Associated Press

July 14, 2017

Records show that a tractor-trailer driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed five people in eastern Kansas was fined three years ago in Missouri for operating a commercial vehicle without proper brakes.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Dan Smith says the agency is preparing a report for prosecutors, who will determine whether to file charges. The fiery Tuesday pileup temporarily closed a stretch of Interstate 70 near Bonner Springs on the western edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The crash happened when the driver crested a slight hill and failed to slow in time for stalled traffic. The man's rig rammed a sport utility vehicle and then two cars before crashing into a stopped tractor-trailer, which then rear-ended a pickup truck.

