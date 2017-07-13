Kansas Young Democrats to host statewide convention Saturday at KU

The official youth caucus of the Kansas Democratic Party will host its statewide convention Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kansas Union on the University of Kansas campus, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd.



Saturday’s Kansas Young Democrats convention will host trainings, presentations and guest speakers, including 2018 gubernatorial and congressional candidates. The event is aimed at young “progressives” aged 13 to 35, according to a news release from the Kansas Young Democrats.

Candidate forums will feature Democratic gubernatorial candidates Carl Brewer and Josh Svaty, as well as Democratic congressional candidates Andrea Ramsey (Kansas 3rd District) and James Thompson (Kansas 4th District). Former Kansas House minority leader and 2014 gubernatorial candidate Paul Davis, who is “exploring a run for” Kansas' 2nd District but has not officially announced his candidacy, will speak separately, according to the news release.

Other convention highlights include trainings by the Kansas Democratic Party staff “on chapter building, fundraising, voter contact and voter registration,” as well as an “objective, nonpartisan analysis of the political landscape surrounding the 2018 midterms” by KU political science professors Burdett Loomis and Patrick Miller.

For more information, visit www.ksyd.org.

