First-ever National African-American Quilt Convention continues this weekend in Lawrence

The first-ever National African-American Quilt Convention continues this week in Lawrence, with several workshops, exhibits, lectures, historical tours and more on the docket Friday and Saturday.

The convention, which kicked off earlier this week, is the brainchild of Lawrence-based artist and quilter Marla Jackson. Several offices within the University of Kansas are co-sponsoring the events, which are taking place in venues across Lawrence and KU.

Friday’s activities include workshops from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a vendors market at the Carnegie Building (200 W. Ninth St.) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and a lecture series starting at 6 p.m. at the Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive. A closing celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at KU’s Spencer Museum of Art, 1301 Mississippi St.

Speakers at Friday’s Lied Center lectures, in order of appearance, include: Daniel Atkinson, a scholar currently working on a biography of Harlem Renaissance entertainer and Lawrence native George W. Walker; art historian, quilter and author Myrah Brown Green; and award-winning storyteller Denise Valentine.

Many convention activities are free and open to the public. For more information on the convention, including a complete schedule of events, visit naaqc.org.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.