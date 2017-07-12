Water main breaks close part of Fourth Street; service being restored to utility customers

Multiple water main breaks closed part of West Fourth Street and disrupted service for about 200 utility customers Wednesday evening, city officials said.

Fourth Street between Florida and Wisconsin streets remains closed as utility crews work to repair the breaks, said Jeanette Klamm of the Lawrence Utilities Department.

Klamm said some lines have been repaired and service has been restored to some of the customers initially without water service. Crews will remain on site until service is restored to all customers, she said.

Fourth Street could remained closed in the area for a few days, depending on the extent of the damage the water leaks caused, Klamm said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.