Suspect fatally shot as Kansas officer investigates theft

LEAVENWORTH — Authorities say an officer has shot and killed a suspect in northeast Kansas while investigating a vehicle theft.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man killed as 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr., of Leavenworth. The release said the officer fired at Garcia on Tuesday night after an “altercation” and that he was pronounced dead after emergency responders were called to the scene. A woman was arrested during the investigation on suspicion of interfering with law enforcement, criminal damage to property and concealing, destroying or altering evidence.

Leavenworth police Chief Patrick Kitchens said the officer was at the scene about 10 minutes before reporting that shots had been fired. The officer wasn’t hurt. Neither Kitchens nor the KBI offered any other details about what led up to the shooting.

