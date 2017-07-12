Bobcat responsible for Kansas power outage

LAKIN — A power outage in southwest Kansas was found to be caused by a bobcat.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a crew from Wheatland Electric found the bobcat atop a 35-foot utility pole on Tuesday near Lakin. The animal came into contact with a pair of electrified lines and died immediately.

The line crew had used a bucket truck to take the dead bobcat and evaluate the electrical equipment for any further damage.

Wheatland had contacted the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism office in Pratt once power had been restored. The department has dispatched a game warden from Deerfield to assess the electrification.

