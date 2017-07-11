Fort Scott expansion bill passes U.S. House

The U.S. House on Tuesday passed a bill that would authorize the Fort Scott National Historic Site in Bourbon County to accept the donation of a Civil War-era Blockhouse known as Lunette Blair.

The blockhouse was one of four built during the Civil War to strengthen the fort's defenses. After the war, all four were later sold to private interests, and Lunette Blair is the only one remaining in the Fort Scott community.

“I am delighted to see this legislation pass the House with such strong bipartisan support in order to help preserve the Lunette Blair blockhouse’s historical legacy,” said 2nd District Rep. Lynn Jenkins, a Republican, who sponsored the measure. “As this bill makes its way to the Senate, I urge my colleagues to bring this legislation to the floor so that we can get it to the President’s desk quickly.”

Fort Scott was originally built in 1842, during the Mexican War, as part of a series of forts stretching from Minnesota to Louisiana that defended a line separating the United States from what was then called the "permanent Indian frontier."

It was designated a National Historic Site in 1978, but the law making that designation specifically prohibited the park from acquiring any of the former blockhouses.

Lunette Blair is currently owned by a local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and it has been maintained by volunteers in the Fort Scott community.

