Sheriff’s office seeks information on armed home burglary south of Eudora

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information to help identify those responsible for an armed home invasion and robbery Tuesday south of Eudora.

Sgt. Kristen Channel said in a news release that the reported armed burglary was in the 900 block of East 2100 Road. About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a resident of a rural home surprised three men who broke into the residence with the apparent belief that no one was home, Channel said.

The three men, two of whom had handguns, left the home after being discovered, Channel said. The resident was unable to provide a good description of the three intruders or their vehicle, she said. One was described as wearing a red Chicago Bulls ball cap and having "twists in his hair." They allegedly got away with some property from the residence, but it wasn't clear what.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating, Channel said. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 785-841-0007 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.