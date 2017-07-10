Former employee of Garry Gribble’s store gets a year in prison for stealing $275K in merchandise

An Olathe man was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison for stealing more than $275,000 in merchandise while he was working for a store that catered to runners, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release Monday. In addition, he was ordered to pay back the full amount.

Craig W. Sullivan, 41, of Olathe, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. In his plea, he admitted the crime occurred while he worked for Garry Gribble’s Running Sports, which has five locations in the Kansas City area, including one in Lawrence. Sullivan oversaw merchandise arriving at the main store in Overland Park, according to the news release, and he was responsible for distributing merchandise to the other locations.

In his plea, Sullivan said he primarily stole Garmin GPS devices and sold them to a buyer in California via Craigslist. The buyer used PayPal to send Sullivan 51 payments totaling $275,780.

The crime was discovered when Garmin wrote a letter saying Gary Gribble’s was being terminated as a retailer. Garmin said devices sent to the store had been sold on eBay for less than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

