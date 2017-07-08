Lawrence City Commission agenda set for July 11 meeting

Consent agenda

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Award Bid No. 1741, hourly rate and unit priced contractual services related to on-call emergency City sanitary sewer main repairs, to Vito’s Plumbing, Inc. as outlined in the attached bid tabulation, and authorize the City Manager to execute the construction contract related to on-call emergency City sanitary sewer main repairs.

• Adopt Ordinance No. 9376, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday, September 16, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Mississippi Street for the Old West Lawrence Neighborhood Association Block Party event.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9367, rezoning (Z-17-00157) approximately 8.566 acres from PRD (Planned Residential Development) District to RM15 (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 2115 Exchange Court. (PC Item 3; approved 8-0 on 5/24/17)

b) Ordinance No. 9368, for Special Use Permit/Institutional Development Plan (SUP-17-00153) for a new parking lot at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and a master plan for the Hospital uses, located at 3rd and Michigan Streets. (PC Item 1A; approved 6-2 on 5/24/17)

c) Ordinance No. 9369, rezoning (Z-17-00158) approximately 1.38 acres from RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to H (Hospital) District, located at 302 Michigan Street, 306 Michigan Street, 310 Michigan Street, 314 Michigan Street, 318 Michigan Street, and 322 Michigan Street. (PC Item 1A; approved 6-2 on 5/24/17)

d) Ordinance No. 9372, allowing for the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Friday, July 14, from 4:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. on the sidewalk from 1016 Massachusetts Street to 1040 Massachusetts Street for the Lawrence Field Day Festival event.

e) Ordinance No. 9373, pertaining to seat belts and the fines associated with failure to wear a seatbelt.

• Approve the following items related to the Lawrence Beer Company Block Party Event:

a) Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00324, for a street party on August 25, 2017 for the grand opening of Lawrence Beer Company, located at 826 Pennsylvania Street. Submitted by Lawrence Beer Company, for Williams Management, property owner of record.

b) Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9377, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Friday, August 25, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street and on 8th Street from Pennsylvania Street to New Jersey Street for the Lawrence Beer Company Block Party event.

• Authorize the City Manager to sign the Airport Preservation Agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for the Apron Pavement Replacement Project.

• Authorize staff to bind coverage for property insurance with Hartford and Arch Insurance Companies for $169,981 and the Emergency Service Organization Package Insurance for $65,618 for the insurance period of July 1, 2017 through July 1, 2018, for a combined total of $235,599.

• Approve employee healthcare plan service providers as recommended and authorize the City Manager to negotiate agreements with each service provider effective January 1, 2018.

• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate an agreement with Nationwide, to provide administrative, recordkeeping and investment services with respect to the City’s 457 Deferred Compensation Plan.

• Adopt the Douglas County Food System Plan.

• Receive letter from the Sustainability Advisory Board regarding the City of Lawrence Sustainable Building Policy Proposal.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign Releases of Mortgage for the following:

a) Saundra Scott, 1901 Barker Avenue.

b) Brian and Heather Bingham, 1713 Atherton Court.

c) Enrique Penaloza and Sandra K. Sloop, 2539 Ridge Court.

d) Amber Smith, 1534 Vermont Street.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Mortgage Subordination Agreement for Kathleen M. Hunt, 2606 Belle Haven Drive. Staff Memo

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Consider the following items related to Cedar Grove Residential Rezoning, located north of Legends Drive and in the 1100 block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. This item was deferred by the City Commission on May 16, 2017. Commissioners will need to declare Ex Parte Communications. A protest petition was not submitted for this application.

a) Consider a Comprehensive Plan Amendment, CPA-17-00135, to Horizon 2020, Chapter 7, to amend the boundary of the Oread West Research Park, related to rezonings Z-17-00079 and Z-17-00080 for the undeveloped properties north of Legends Drive and in the 1100 block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. Submitted by BG Consultants. (PC Item 5A; approved 7-3 on 4/24/17). 05/16/17 Staff Memo & Attachments

ACTION: Approve the Comprehensive Plan Amendment (CPA-17-00135) to amend the boundary of the Oread West Research Park, and direct staff to draft ordinance, if appropriate.

b) Consider a request to rezone, Z-17-00079, approximately 25.4 acres from IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District to RS7 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District, located in the 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. Submitted by BG Consultants, for WE1929, LLC, property owner of record. (PC Item 5B; approved 7-3 on 4/24/17). 05/16/17 Staff Memo & Attachments 07/11/17 Staff Memo & Attachments

ACTION: Approve rezoning (Z-17-00079) 25.4 acres from IBP to RS7 located in the 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive, and direct staff to draft ordinance, if appropriate.

c) Consider a request to rezone, Z-17-00080, approximately 10.0 acres from IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District to RM12D (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located in the 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive. Submitted by BG Consultants, for WE1929, LLC, property owner of record. (PC Item 5C; approved 7-3 on 4/24/17). 05/16/17 Staff Memo & Attachments 07/11/17 Staff Memo & Attachments

ACTION: Approve rezoning (Z-17-00079) 10 acres from IBP to RM12D located in the 1100 Block of Biltmore Drive and Research Park Drive, and direct staff to draft ordinance, if appropriate.

• Consider the following items related to the 2018 Operating and Capital Improvement Budget:

a) Consider authorizing publication of the 2017 amended budget summary and establishing August 1, 2017 as the public hearing date. Staff Memo & Attachments

ACTION: Authorize publication of the 2017 amended budget summary and establish August 1, 2017 as the public hearing date, if appropriate.

b) Consider adopting on first reading the following ordinances and adopt resolution establishing rates for City Utilities for 2018:

i. Ordinance No. 9375, establishing 2018 water and wastewater service rates and establishing 2018 water and wastewater system development charges, effective November 15, 2017.

ii. Resolution No. 7212 pertaining to sanitary sewer and water service fees and authorize changes to Administrative Policy 52 to comply with Resolution No. 7212, effective February 1, 2018.

iii. Ordinance No. 9371, establishing 2018 stormwater service rates, effective November 15, 2017.

iv. Ordinance No. 9370, establishing 2018 solid waste rates, effective November 15, 2017.

ACTION: Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9375, establishing 2018 water and wastewater service rates and establishing 2018 water and wastewater system development charges; adopt Resolution No. 7212, pertaining to sanitary sewer and water service fees and authorize changes to Administrative Policy 52 to comply with Resolution No. 7212, adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9371, establishing 2108 stormwater service rates and Ordinance No. 9370, establishing 2018 solid waste rates, if appropriate.

c) Consider authorizing publication of the 2018 budget summary and establishing August 1, 2017 as the public hearing date. This establishes the maximum budget authority and property tax mill levy for the 2018 budget.

ACTION: Authorize publication of the 2018 budget summary and establish August 1, 2017 as the public hearing date, if appropriate.

• Consider the following items related to the Notice of Special Question Election for City sales tax election to be held on November 7, 2017.

a) Consider authorizing the publication of the Notice of Special Question Election for City sales tax election to be held on November 7, 2017

b) Consider adopting the following resolutions:

i. Resolution No. 7214, submitting a question to the voters, proposing levying a two-tenths of one percent (0.2%) retailers’ sales tax for the purpose of operating the City Public Transit System.

ii. Resolution No. 7215, submitting a question to the voters, proposing levying a three-tenths of one percent (0.3%) retailers’ sales tax for the purpose of improving and maintaining streets, sidewalks, and storm water facilities; constructing and maintaining recreational trails and paths; purchasing and replacing fire apparatus and for other related City fire equipment purchases and infrastructure projects.

iii. Resolution No. 7216, submitting a question to the voters, proposing levying a five one-hundredths of one percent (0.05%) retailers’ sales tax for the purpose of providing additional revenues for affordable housing projects and programs in the City and other related improvements.

ACTION: Authorize publication of the Notice of Special Question Election, in accordance with the law, for City sales tax election to be held on November 7, 2017; adopt Resolution No. 7214, submitting a question to the voters proposing levying 0.2% sales tax increase for the purpose of operating the City Public Transit System; Resolution No. 7215, submitting a question to the voters proposing levying 0.3% retailers’ sales tax for the purpose of improving and maintaining streets, sidewalk, and storm facilities and constructing and maintaining recreational trails and paths, and purchasing and replacing fire apparatus and other fire equipment purchases and infrastructure projects, and Resolution No. 7216, submitting a question to the voters proposing levying 0.05% retailers’ sales tax for the purpose of providing additional revenues for affordable housing projects and programs in the City and other related improvements, if appropriate.

• Receive reconsideration request from Vermont LLC for economic development assistance, under the Neighborhood Revitalization Area Policy in place at the original time of application, to support a mixed-use development at 815 Vermont Street.

ACTION: Receive request and refer to the Public Incentives Review Committee for review and establish a public hearing date of September 19, 2017 on the proposed NRA and Revitalization Plan, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding special assessments for Lawrence VenturePark and consider adopting on second reading, Ordinance No. 9374, levying special assessments on certain property to pay the construction cost of internal improvements in the City of Lawrence, KS, as previously authorized by Resolution No. 7016 and Resolution No. 7049 of the City; and providing for the collection of such special assessments.

ACTION: Conduct public hearing. Adopt on second reading, Ordinance No. 9374, levying special assessments on certain property to pay the construction cost of internal improvements in the City of Lawrence, KS, as previously authorized by Resolution No. 7016 and Resolution No. 7049 of the City; and providing for the collection of such special assessments, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing for VanTrust Real Estate, LLC Catalyst incentive package.

ACTION: Open public hearing and continue until 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as it may be held, on July 18, 2017, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

