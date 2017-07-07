Kansas’ Wolf Creek nuclear power plant allegedly target of cyberattack

— The company that operates Wolf Creek nuclear power plant in Burlington has been the target of a cyberattack, although there is no indication that hackers were able to penetrate into the plant's control systems, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing a joint report by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Times reported that the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation is one of several companies in the United States that operate nuclear power plants and other industrial facilities whose computer networks have been targeted by hackers since May.

"We don’t make public comments about security issues, except to confirm there has been absolutely no operational impact to Wolf Creek," Wolf Creek spokeswoman Jenny Hageman said in an email statement. "The reason that is true is because the operational computer systems are completely separate from the corporate network. The safety and control systems for the nuclear reactor and other vital plant components are not connected to business networks or the internet."

"The plant continues to operate safely," she added.

The 1,250 megawatt Wolf Creek plant is jointly owned by Kansas City Power and Light, Westar Energy and Kansas Electric Power Cooperative.

In a statement emailed to news outlets, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran called the report "deeply concerning and a serious threat to national security."

"Our nation’s energy companies fuel the American economy and must be protected from bad actors trying to disrupt our energy sector networks," the Kansas Republican said. "I am working with the appropriate authorities to learn more about the cyberattacks at Wolf Creek and ways in which our federal government can work more closely with the private sector to protect our critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks.”

