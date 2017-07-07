Weekend swim meet to close Lawrence’s Indoor Aquatic Center

Lawrence's Indoor Aquatic Center will close to the public for a weekend event, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Parks and Recreation Department.

The center, at 4706 Overland Drive, will reopen at 5:15 a.m. Monday for normal hours. The Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St., will be available during its regular hours all weekend.

Lawrence's competitive swim team, the Aquahawks, will host the Wave the Wheat Swim Meet at the indoor facility this weekend. It is the largest youth competitive swim meet in the Missouri Valley swimming region, according to the release.

More than 500 swimmers are expected to compete at the meet, according to the release. The facility is also expecting approximately 1,200 spectators.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.