Weekend swim meet to close Lawrence’s Indoor Aquatic Center

In this file photo from July 2014, a swimming meet is held at the Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center.

By Staff Reports

July 7, 2017

Lawrence's Indoor Aquatic Center will close to the public for a weekend event, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Parks and Recreation Department.

The center, at 4706 Overland Drive, will reopen at 5:15 a.m. Monday for normal hours. The Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St., will be available during its regular hours all weekend.

Lawrence's competitive swim team, the Aquahawks, will host the Wave the Wheat Swim Meet at the indoor facility this weekend. It is the largest youth competitive swim meet in the Missouri Valley swimming region, according to the release.

More than 500 swimmers are expected to compete at the meet, according to the release. The facility is also expecting approximately 1,200 spectators.

