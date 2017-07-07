Study reports that Lawrence arts and culture industry has a $30 million economic impact

The impact of the arts in Lawrence might be seen and heard in many ways, but a new study has determined a factor not always at the forefront: the economic impact.

The study found that the nonprofit arts and culture industry in Lawrence and Douglas County generates $30.8 million annually for the local economy. The industry also has a significant impact on jobs and government revenue, according to the study.

“It’s well known that arts and culture are a vital part of our community character,” Porter Arneill, the city’s director of arts and culture, said in a news release. “This study affirms the quality of life benefits and shows that there are also significant economic benefits.”

This is the first time Lawrence has participated in the study, which was conducted by Americans for the Arts. The study — titled the Arts and Economic Prosperity 5 — looked at the economic effects of the industry in 2015.

The $30.8 million in economic activity includes paying employees, purchasing supplies or contracting for services. The study also reported that through event-related spending by its audiences, the Lawrence area arts industry supports the equivalent of more than 1,000 full-time jobs and generates about $2.8 million in revenue for local and state governments.

The study drew on financial and programming information from 22 arts and culture organizations located in Lawrence and Douglas County, as well as surveys of 1,200 event attendees, according to the city’s website. The full, 37-page report is available on the city’s website.

