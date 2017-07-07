KU police investigate string of Coke machine crimes

University of Kansas police are investigating a recent spate of crimes against Coca-Cola and other vending machines on campus.

More than 16 machines were damaged and had money or products stolen from them in the final week of June, according to KU police reports.

The reported crimes involved Coke, Monster energy drink and other vending machines in Snow, Green, Wescoe, Blake, Bailey, Murphy and Stauffer-Flint halls. Total damage is estimated to be more than $1,950.

Deputy Chief James Anguiano of the KU Office of Public Safety said that amount could grow.

“We’re still waiting for estimates from Coca-Cola to see if there’s any other monetary loss,” he said.

Anguiano said police believe the crimes happened at various times over the same week they were reported. He said KU police officers on patrol and conducting building checks discovered and reported the damage and thefts.

“It doesn’t happen that often,” Anguiano said.

The last time he recalled a similar string of vending machine crimes was 2014, Anguiano said.

At that time, KU police put out surveillance photos and video of a suspect — but they never did catch anyone, Anguiano said.

Late this week, many Coke and Monster drink machines on the KU campus were empty, unlit or posted with signs reading ‘out of order’ or ‘out of stock.’

KU’s long-standing contract with Coke — which has made Coke the only licensed beverage company on campus for more than 20 years — was scheduled to expire June 30.

Sources have indicated the university will sign a new contract with Pepsi, but university officials have not made a formal announcement.

