Window smashed at downtown Lawrence’s Aladdin Cafe

A front window at a downtown Lawrence eatery was broken out, apparently overnight Tuesday.

A passerby called police about 7 a.m. Wednesday to report the broken window at Aladdin Cafe, 1021 Massachusetts St., according to Officer Drew Fennelly of the Lawrence Police Department.

Fennelly said Thursday that no suspect had been identified, there was no known surveillance footage of the reported vandalism, and the responding officer wasn’t able to identify what was used to break the window.

Police ask anyone who witnessed or has more information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County, 843-TIPS (8477).

Such vandalism is not unusual, Fennelly said.

“It is not uncommon for storefront windows to be damaged downtown during overnight hours, typically by intoxicated pedestrians,” Fennelly said.

The restaurant was open for business on Wednesday, according to the Aladdin Cafe Facebook page. The window was repaired before Thursday morning.

Fennelly said the police report indicated damage was estimated to be $1,200.

