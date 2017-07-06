Rapist gets 2 life terms for attacking 7-year-olds

OLATHE — A Kansas man has been ordered to spend at least 50 years in prison for sexually attacking two 7-year-old children in 2013.

Forty-five-year-old Eric Landeo was sentenced Wednesday in Johnson County to two life sentences on two convictions of rape of a child and of aggravated indecent liberties of a child.

Landeo must serve at least 25 years on each life sentence, and a judge ordered him to serve each sentence one after the other.

Landeo was convicted in May of the sexual attacks that authorities say happened while he had been living with friends who had children. He was arrested in July 2013.

