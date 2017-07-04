What to know for your Fourth of July festivities

The inaugural Kaw Valley Riverfest will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. today at Burcham Park, near Second and Indiana Streets.

Around 9 p.m., the annual Lawrence Jaycees fireworks show will begin.

Outside food, alcoholic beverages, coolers, fireworks and pets are prohibited from the Riverfest.

Only “novelty items,” including party poppers, snappers, sparklers, snakes, and toy caps or smoke devices, are allowed within Lawrence city limits.

According to the National Weather Service, the sky will be mostly cloudy today, with a high of 86 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms forecast this morning, mainly after 9 a.m. There is also a 30 percent chance of storms after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

