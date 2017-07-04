Today's news

Police: Body found in Arkansas River had gunshot wound

By Associated Press

July 4, 2017

Wichita (ap) — Wichita police say a body found in the Arkansas River had a gunshot wound.

KAKE-TV reports that police responding to a call Monday evening that someone may be submerged discovered the man had been shot.

The victim is a male in his 40s. His name has not been released.

Sgt. Mike Linnehan of the Wichita Police Department says police are still investigating the incident.

