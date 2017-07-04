Investigators seeking information concerning ‘verbal conflict’ before Sunday’s fatal accident

As part of its investigation into a fatal vehicle accident, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to contact the driver of a pickup alleged to have been involved in a verbal conflict Sunday with occupants of a second vehicle.

According to a tweet on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, investigators are attempting to contact the driver of a red pickup truck, who was alleged to have been involved in a verbal conflict with two “young males” driving a blue Hyundai Sonata. The verbal exchange was alleged to have occurred between 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday in North Lawrence.

Sgt. Kristen Channel said Tuesday the Sonata identified in the tweet was the burning vehicle in which a deputy discovered a body shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North 1650 Road. It was reported Monday that authorities had not yet confirmed the identity of the body. Channel declined comment Tuesday on whether the sheriff’s office had identified the driver, stating the incident remains under investigation.

The tweet states investigators want to talk with the driver of the pickup to help establish a timeline of events Sunday. Those with information on the incident are asked to call Lt. Stacy Simmons at 785-424-4396.

