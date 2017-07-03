Teen pianists perform in international competition at KU

Seated Sunday afternoon just outside of Swarthout Recital Hall, Gunda Hiebert said she was near the local place to be.

“This is one of the real hidden gems of Lawrence,” she said. “This is a big deal.”

Hiebert was referring to the 2017 University of Kansas and International Institute for Young Musicians International Piano Competition. The competition, which is open to those 12 through 19 years of age, is truly international. Hiebert said three of 13 young competitors hail from foreign countries and the others traveled to Lawrence from eight different states.

The teens competed in the event’s semifinals Sunday, and the six finalists will perform from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Swarthout Recital Hall in KU’s Murphy Hall, 1530 Naismith Drive. The finals are free and open to the public, said Hiebert, a member of the International Institute for Young Musicians advisory board and the event’s community relations director.

The 13 semifinalists were selected from recordings they submitted for the competition, Hiebert said. Music lovers who miss Monday's finals will have an opportunity to hear those young musicians judged the best at the winner’s concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Swarthout.

Barry Zhang, 17, provided local flavor to the competition. The Free State High School senior-to-be, who finished second in the competition two years ago, performed his 25-minute semifinalist recital early Sunday afternoon. His recital included works of Johann Sebastian Bach, Frédéric Chopin, Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel — or, as Zhang explained, a mix of baroque, romantic, impressionist and neoclassical pieces.

“I’m fine with it,” he said of his performance. “You always want to do better, but I’m satisfied.”

Zhang said he liked the competition and the associated two-week International Institute of Young Musicians Summer Music Academy because of the camaraderie that develops among the students, instructors and staff.

“It has a very friendly and close feel with all the people,” he said. “The prize money is a big draw too.”

Monday’s six finalists will be vying for $25,000. The winner of the competition will receive $10,000, the runner-up $6,000 and the third-place finisher $3,500. There’s also an audience choice prize of $1,000, and $1,500 for the other three finalists.

Justin Chi, a 14-year-old from Spokane, Wash., said he liked the opportunity to play in a concert venue. He also appreciated the classes offered at the academy.

“I’m taking the class on stage fright,” he said. “I think about everyone is. It’s really about performance, not stage fright.”

Hiebert said the 23 students who attend the academy with the 13 semifinalists were also selected from submitted recordings. They will perform at student recitals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, July 10, 11 and 13. Honor recitals will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and July 12 at Swarthout Recital Hall.

