School board won’t bid school projects, will rely on construction managers to control costs

Nearly $70 million in construction projects to improve Lawrence schools won’t go through the longtime process of the school board seeking and approving the lowest bids from area contractors.

Instead, school board members on Monday moved ahead with a process that will allow school district officials to negotiate contracts with a pair of construction firms that will oversee nearly all of the work associated with the recently-approved $87 million school bond.

Based in Kansas City, Mo., McCownGordon will supervise the bulk of construction, handling about $68 million in projects at Lawrence High School, Free State High School and the district’s four middle schools. The Lawrence-based firm MarLan Construction will oversee $600,000 in renovations at the Lawrence College and Career Center.

The $87 million bond issue, which passed easily in May, aims to modernize Lawrence’s six secondary schools, including an inefficient and aging Lawrence High. District leaders publicized a request for qualifications, seeking a construction manager at risk for the projects, later that month.



During the 2013 school bond issue, the district used the “construction manager” approach for many projects, but also used the traditional low-bid process for some school improvement projects. For this new bond issue, the district plans to rely even more heavily on negotiating contracts rather than using a formal bidding process.

Unlike a “hard bid” process in which the lowest bid typically wins the contract, the construction-manager-at-risk process allows the project owner more “control over the process,” school board president Shannon Kimball told the Journal-World.



“We have felt like we’ve always had better outcomes in terms of our working relationships with the companies, attention to things like safety and quality materials and that sort of thing,” Kimball said. “It’s just a better set-up for the kinds of projects that we’re doing.”

A significant difference between the low-bid process and the construction manager system is that the school board won’t be approving multiple bid packages for various school projects. The two general contractors McCownGordan and MarLan Construction will be responsible for nearly all the school construction projects, and those two companies will be selecting the subcontractors that they want to work with on the project. The construction management companies do solicit bids from area subcontractors, but they are not obligated to take the low bid. They instead can use the bids as as starting point for negotiations with subcontractors, Kimball said.

School district officials, though, are urging both McCownGordan and MarLan to make strong efforts to work with qualified, local subcontractors.

McCownGordon managed construction at several sites during the district’s 2013 bond issue, including projects at Pinckney, Sunflower, Broken Arrow, Prairie Park and Quail Run elementary schools. In that time, Kimball said, the Kansas City-based McGownGordon worked to build relationships with local subcontractors. That’s partially why the school board and district leaders chose to work with the firm again for the 2017 bond projects, Kimball said.

Approximately 70 percent of subcontractors on the 2013 renovations came from within 30 miles of Lawrence, according to information shared by Kyle Hayden, the district’s former superintendent and current chief operations officer.

“We set that expectation with the construction manager, and then, as they go through the bid process, they know there’s that expectation that they’re going to be working the local market as heavily as possible, with qualified bidders in our local market,” Kimball said.

The district is moving forward with McCownGordon and MarLan after receiving proposals from 10 general contractors. District officials narrowed the field to five, and selected McCownGordon and MarLan after evaluating the firms based on experience, fee structures, construction planning experience and other factors.

The district expects to begin construction on the secondary school projects next summer after completing a detailed design process.

In other business, the board:

• Elected its new president and vice president. Shannon Kimball, who previously served as the board’s vice president during the 2016-2017 school year, will now serve as president. The Lawrence attorney also served as school board president during the 2014-2015 school year. Lawrence native and University of Kansas staffer Jessica Beeson will serve as vice president of the school board. Beeson has served on the board since 2015.

• Approved a 5-cent increase in school meal prices that the district attributed to rising food and labor costs.

