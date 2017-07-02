School board to vote to continue contract negotiations with potential bond construction managers

A pair of construction firms — one from Lawrence and one from Kansas City — may move closer on Monday to receiving contracts to oversee millions of dollars in construction for the Lawrence school district.

The school board on Monday will be asked to authorize staff to continue negotiations with Kansas City, Mo.-based McCownGordon Construction and Lawrence-based MarLan Construction as part of the $87 million school bond issue that was approved by voters in May.

McCownGordon is being considered for about $68 million worth of projects, while MarLan is being considered for about $600,000. District officials are asking the board for permission to further negotiate contracts with the two firms.

The $87 million bond issue aims to modernize Lawrence’s six secondary schools, including an inefficient and aging Lawrence High School. Since its passage, administration and board representatives on the district’s facility planning committee have worked to develop a plan to proceed with the bond issue’s projects.

A request for qualifications was publicized in the Lawrence Journal-World and at a construction industry website later that month, resulting in 10 construction companies submitting qualifications. Five of the companies were selected by the facility planning committee to submit a request for proposal and were then interviewed for packages divided between Lawrence High School, Free State High School, the district’s four middle schools and the Lawrence College and Career Center.

Estimated construction costs for Lawrence High School are roughly $40.3 million, followed by Free State High School at approximately $12.1 million, the four middle schools at approximately $16 million and the Lawrence College and Career Center at $600,000.

After interviews with construction companies, the facility planning committee recommends that contract negotiations continue with McCownGordon Construction for the high schools and middle schools, and with MarLan Construction for the Lawrence College and Career Center package.

In other business, the board will:

Elect its new president and vice president for the upcoming school year. The board’s current leadership comprises president Marcel Harmon and vice president Shannon Kimball.

The school board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.