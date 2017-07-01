Where to go for things that glow: A quick guide to area fireworks displays

There will be several opportunities for area residents to watch fireworks displays. Here’s a look at what is planned in Lawrence and a couple of area communities.

Lawrence

Fine Thyme Foods will host the inaugural Kaw Valley Riverfest. The free event will be held at Burcham Park, along the banks of the Kansas River, from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. The traditional Lawrence Jaycees fireworks display will highlight the evening. The show will begin at about 9 p.m., with fireworks once again being shot above the Kansas River.

Before the show begins, there will be a day of entertainment in the park. One stage will feature musical artists including Cowgirl’s Train Set, Automatic Wolf, Bayley Kate & The Running Late, and DJ Proof. Another stage will feature performers from the Lawrence Busker Festival.

The event also will include entertainment for children. Kidtopia will feature face painting, free bubbles, sidewalk chalk, “The Traveling Photo Trailer,” and other attractions.

Fourteen local vendors are scheduled to provide food and drink, including offerings from Torched Goodness, Minsky’s Pizza, The Mad Greek and several others. All food and drink sales will be cash only, organizers said.

Outside food, alcoholic beverages, coolers, fireworks and pets are prohibited.

The entrance to Burcham Park is located at Second and Indiana streets.

Baldwin City

The Baldwin City Recreation Commission and the Baldwin City Chamber of Commerce are hosting a community fireworks show at the school district’s Intermediate Center, 100 Bullpup Drive, along U.S. Highway 56 west of Baldwin City. The fireworks show will begin at about 9 p.m.

Eudora

The Eudora Middle School, 2635 Church St., will be the best viewing area for the Eudora Community Fireworks Show. The show will begin around 9 p.m. Prior to the show, food and entertainment will be provided on the middle school grounds. The event will include live music, a patriotic dress-up contest for children, a raffle and other activities.

