Business Briefcase: Harris Promoted to Executive Director

Susan Harris, Topeka, has been promoted to Executive Director of Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging, filling the position vacated by the retirement of Jocelyn Lyons. Harris has been employed by the agency for 13 years, serving most recently as the Aging and Disability Resource Center Program Manager. She has also served JAAA as case manager and case manager supervisor.

