Three sex crimes reported in Lawrence since Friday, police say

Three sex crimes have been reported in Lawrence since Friday.

Lawrence Police Department activity logs show one sex crime was reported on Friday and two were reported on Saturday.

The first was reported at 2:57 p.m. Friday, the second was reported at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, and the third was reported at 4:02 p.m. Saturday, the logs show.

It's unclear where the reports were taken because the addresses for the three incidents are redacted in the activity logs.

Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads declined to comment on the incidents.

Reports from the Friday and Saturday afternoon incidents were not complete as of Monday afternoon, Rhoads said. The investigation into Saturday morning's report is ongoing, she said.

As of Tuesday morning no arrests in the Douglas County Jail booking logs bear incident numbers matching any of the reported sex crimes.

