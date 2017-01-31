Douglas County Commission to consider reducing Zika risk through tire disposal program

Douglas County commissioners will be presented Wednesday with a proposal intended to reduce the risk of spreading the Zika virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment's Bureau of Waste Management has received Zika Virus Mitigation Funds to share with the state’s most populous counties. The funds are meant to reduce the number of waste tires in which mosquitoes carrying the virus can breed.

The program makes available $1,000 to advertise a waste tire amnesty and another $10,000 to properly dispose of waste tires. A report from the county's Sustainability Department states that waste tires are a concern of the Douglas County Zoning and Codes Department, which has identified properties with large numbers of used tires. The report notes, however, that it is difficult to enforce code violations involving tires and that it's expensive for property owners to dispose of them at a cost of $2 per car tire and $15 per tractor tire.

The proposal before commissioners would have the county advertise the waste tire amnesty and contact landowners about the no-cost disposal. It would also establish a one-day drop-off event with a limit of seven tires per county household.

In other business, the County Commission will:

• Consider banning bicycles on the section of one-lane construction traffic on County Road 458 west of U.S. Highway 59 while it is being improved this construction season.

• Receive the Food Policy Council’s annual report.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. A complete meeting agenda can be viewed at douglascountyks.org.

