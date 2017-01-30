Latest Douglas County court filings for Jan. 30, 2017

Marriages

Tanika Townsend, 34, Lawrence, and Patrick Allen Barber, 26, Lawrence.

Douglas Eugene Phillips, 53, Eudora, and Rene Denise Zahn, 49, Eudora.

Joseph Thomas Klein, 29, Lawrence, and Kendra Leigh Hermann, 28, Lawrence.

Louis Robert Flessner, 67, Lawrence, and Shawn Tracy Norris, 57, Lawrence.

Kwang Hyun, 25, Overland Park, and Rebecca Tate, 25, Lawrence.

Brandon Michael Willhoite, 29, Lawrence, and Meghan Alyse Wood, 29, Lawrence.

Divorces

Dallas Trumble, 50, Lawrence, and Wynona Trumble, 52, Eudora.

Bankruptcies

Sean S. Armstrong, 227 North 1537 Road, Lecompton.

Dori Lynn Oshel, 424 North 1600 Road, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property every Thursday. The auction is at 10 a.m. in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Feb. 16, 2017

Donald Dulaney, 1927 North 1275 Road, Eudora. Judgment: $136,545.

Ronnie Gibson, 1973 North 1400 Road, Eudora. Judgment: $100,354.

Michaelle Gudino, 825 Murrow Court, Lawrence. Judgment: $84,086.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.