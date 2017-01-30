Hundreds rally against Trump travel ban at Kansas, Missouri airports

Large crowds gathered at Kansas and Missouri airports on Sunday to protest President Donald Trump's suspension of refugee entry into the U.S.

Hundreds of people rallied peacefully at Kansas City International Airport, with many chanting: "Say it loud, say it clear: Refugees are welcome here!" Airport officials said they were aware of the protest but didn't issue any further statement.

The Wichita Eagle reported about 100 people gathered at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport in Kansas.

Trump's executive order temporarily bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The order has sparked protests around the country.

At the Wichita airport, protester Brittney Schaeffer said the group wanted to spread the message the American democracy is about love and welcoming all people.

Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay and several police officers were at the airport event to ensure a peaceful protest. No problems were reported at the gathering.

Hundreds of protesters also gathered at the St. Louis area's largest airport. Officials at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in Missouri decided not to limit the number of protesters, but they requested that demonstrators remain outside the Terminal 1 building, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit earlier in the day challenging the St. Louis airport's restrictions on demonstrations. No hearing was immediately set, but ACLU lawyer Anthony Rothert said that after watching the peaceful protest for more than an hour, he doesn't think a judge will need to hold one.

"We have had lots of protests in the past, and we always work with the people," said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, the airport's director. "We have had sort of the standard that says 50 at a time, and that's mainly not to obstruct.

"Obviously we knew this group was going to be larger, and it was going to be harder to contain, so our focus was to work with everybody."

