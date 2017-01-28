Kansas casino competitors make final attempt to stop project

— Cherokee County and two casino developers presented legal challenges to the Kansas Supreme Court for a state-owned casino as a final attempt to stop the high-stakes project.

The state’s Lottery Gaming Facility Review Board chose a $70 million Pittsburg facility called Kansas Crossing in June 2015 when considering three proposals to build a casino, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Wichita entrepreneurs Brandon and Rodney Steven, along with Cherokee County commissioners, filed lawsuits to try and block the casino. They appealed to the Supreme Court after a Shawnee County judge dismissed the suits. Attorneys for the Stevens and Cherokee County said the gaming board sided with Kansas Crossing without properly determining why.

“There are literally hundreds of millions of dollars at risk,” attorney William Sampson said.

The Stevens had also proposed a casino to the gaming board called Castle Rock, further south in Cherokee County. Sampson argued that the gaming board didn’t explain its determination that Castle Rock’s proposal was unfeasible.

Multiple justices disagreed with Sampson, saying the gaming board explained it was concerned about Castle Rock’s viability. The Stevens’ proposal was deemed less viable than Kansas Crossing, which justices said is why it was picked.

Developers said Wednesday that more than 200 people have been offered jobs at Kansas Crossing, which is expected to open in March. Pittsburg Mayor John Ketterman said residents are excited for the casino to open.

“The delay which was sought by this lawsuit would not only be a severe economic hit for years, but also would be a disastrous setback to the spirits of southeast Kansans who need this project after the many unanticipated challenges we’ve faced recently,” Ketterman said.

