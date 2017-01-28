Fallout growing from Trump’s ban on immigrants from Muslim-majority countries

The fallout grew Saturday from President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown as U.S. legal permanent residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority countries who had left the United States found they could not return for 90 days.
It was a period of limbo for an unknown number of non-American citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen now barred from the country where they were studying or had lived, perhaps for years.
A federal law enforcement official who confirmed the temporary ban said there was an exemption for foreigners whose entry is in the U.S. national interest. It was not immediately clear how that exemption might be applied.
Trump's order exempts diplomats.
Those already in the U.S. with a visa or green card will be allowed to stay, according to the official, who wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the details of how Trump's order was being put in place and spoke only on condition of anonymity.
Customs and Border Protection was notifying airlines about passengers whose visas had been canceled or legal residents scheduled to fly back to the U.S. Airlines were being told to keep them off those flights.
Trump's order barred all refugees from entering the U.S. for four months, and indefinitely halted any from Syria. He said the ban was needed to keep out "radical Islamic terrorists."
The next group of refugees was due to arrive in the U.S. on Monday, but the official said they would not be allowed into the country.
The president's order immediately suspended for four months a program that last year resettled in the U.S. roughly 85,000 people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice. An immediate 90-day ban was put in place for all immigration to the U.S. from the seven Muslim majority nations.
Trump's order singled out Syrians for the most aggressive ban, ordering that anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war, are indefinitely blocked from coming to the U.S.
"We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas," Trump said as he signed the order at the Pentagon. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."
Trump's ban on asylum-seekers came down even as Iraqis endangered by work for the United States in their home country were midflight to their hoped-for refuge in the United States. As a result, they and countless other refugees, their families and aid workers scrambled Saturday as Muslim travelers were turned back on arrival at U.S. airports or blocked from boarding flights to America.
Organizations including the International Refugees Assistance Project, which helps former Iraqi translators for the U.S. military and other refugees seeking entry to the United States, and other organizations aiding asylum-seekers, rushed translators and lawyers to airports to try to help U.S.-approved asylum-seekers already on their way to the country as Trump's ban came down.
"I've got one arriving at JFK in 10 minutes. We'll see how that goes," Becca Heller, director of that refugee group, said Friday night about one man on his way. He is the Iraqi husband of a woman who had fled to the United States recently to escape threats to her life over her work for U.S. officials in Iraq.
Trump said the halt in the refugee program was necessary to give agencies time to develop a stricter screening system. While the order did not spell out what additional steps he wants the departments of Homeland Security and State to take, the president directed officials to review the refugee application and approval process and find any more measures that could prevent those who pose a threat from using the refugee program.
The U.S. may admit refugees on a case-by-case basis during the freeze, and the government will continue to process requests from people claiming religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country."
In an interview with CBN News, Trump said persecuted Christians would be given priority in applying for refugee status.
As a candidate, Trump called for a temporary ban on all Muslim immigration to the U.S. He later shifted his focus to putting in place "extreme vetting" procedures to screen people coming to the U.S. from countries with terrorism ties.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations said it would challenge the constitutionality of the executive order.
During the past budget year, the U.S. accepted 84,995 refugees, including 12,587 people from Syria. President Barack Obama had set the refugee limit for this budget year at 110,000.
According to Trump's executive order, he plans to cut that to 50,000. Refugee processing was suspended in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and restarted months later.
Comments
Steve King 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
Shameful. Just shameful. And conspicuously the nation that sent 19 of the 911 hijackers is not on the list.
Bob Summers 9 hours, 7 minutes ago
Keep em out. Islamic sharia law is the antithesis of constitutional law.
These people do not assimilate.
Greg Cooper 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
Persecuted Christians would be given priority????? "..shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion..."
Fred Whitehead Jr. 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
Bob. do you even know what Sharia Law is???? I seriously doubt it.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
Donald Trump (The new non-president for you folks who are new here) is proving that he is one of the most ignorant, stupid, hateful, disgusting examples of humanity that ever appeared on the American political scene. His boorish behavior and foul ideas in a campaign of depravity and ignorance won him the oval office. The American voter has allowed the most vile and depraved individual ever to run for office to infect our country and we will surely pay the price for allowing this fool into a position of any authority. I cannot wait for the impeachment proceedings to start. To not do so will be destruction of the United States of America .
David Holroyd 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Will there be a ban on those foreigners from those countries who want to participate in the EB5 Investment program?
There is a story for the Journal World if they would dare investigate. What states have the highest participation in the EB5 program?
Any owners of motels in Lawrence connected with EB5?
Fred Whitehead Jr. 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
I was not familiar with this "EB5" program. So I Googled it.
Still don't know mulch about it, it has not been mentioned in the news media lately.
But if the non-president can use it to continue his assault on immigration, I expect we will be hearing about it.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
"Over time, however, the daily contradictions between what Nixon said and what journalists were discovering grew stark. The discrepancies, noted Bradlee and his Post colleague Howard Simons, “forced the reader and the listener to choose between the White House and the press.”
( Article In Politico, a conservative Republican news service (you can find on line)
Nixon was forced from office.
David Holroyd 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Mr. Fred Whitehead, Jr. Read about Lily Zhong of Port Lucie FL and her involvement in the Brietbart news: Investors Defrauded for Millions through EB5 Visa Program.
Kansas participates in the program. Wonder how it has played out in Kansas?
The program is really quite interesting. Have to wonder why the genius minds of Lawrence cannot attract foreign investors with the EB5. After all, they do have to hire 10 employees which cannot be the spouse or children, but other family members. Time to bring the momma and poppa along to America.
What was the name of the former Development Director with the state of Kansas? I bet he knows about it, since he lives in Lawrence. Still would like to know what jobs he brought to Lawrence while all those years in Topeka.
Randolf Fellows 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
Republicans who are coming to the realization just about now that Trump is a fascist monster who will seriously hurt our nation's core values and standing in the world need to reach out to their Republican representatives and let the know that if they stand by Trump as he attempts to take apart our Constitution, they will be judged as harshly as Trump by voters and by history. Republicans in Congress do not stand up to Trump, they are as guilty as he is in these shameful violations of human rights. If they don't stand up to Trump now, his crimes will get more egregious and his power will grow. If they don't stand up now, later it may be too late. And voters will remember. So career politicians who think they are playing it safe by letting Trump have his way should think long and hard about the morality and pragmatism of that position.
Fred Whitehead Jr. 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
Amen and good news, Randolf!!!!
Trump's order has been struck down by a Federal judge.
I am hoping that this is only the beginning of the road to impeachment.
