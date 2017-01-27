KU vice chancellor will be next president of Western Kentucky University

The University of Kansas’ top public spokesman is leaving to become president of Western Kentucky University.

KU vice chancellor for public affairs Tim Caboni, 47, was formally selected Friday as Western Kentucky’s 10th president, the school announced after a vote by its board of regents.

Caboni — a Western Kentucky alumnus — will begin his duties July 1 following the retirement of current President Gary A. Ransdell, who has held the position for 20 years.

“It is a remarkable honor and a humbling opportunity to come back home to my alma mater to lead this remarkable institution,” Caboni said, in a video statement shared by Western Kentucky.

Caboni was named the preferred candidate for the job earlier this month. He traveled to Kentucky this week for campus meetings and the board of regents vote.

“Dr. Caboni possesses all the credentials and the type of experience we were seeking in a president,” board chairman Frederick A. Higdon said in a statement from the university. “He is innovative and forward thinking, collaborative and inclusive. We are confident that he is the right fit to lead WKU into the future.”

Western Kentucky has more than 20,000 students, with the main campus located in Bowling Green, according to the school’s website.

Caboni has been KU’s vice chancellor of public affairs since 2011.

Originally from New Orleans, Caboni received his doctoral degree in higher education leadership and policy from Vanderbilt University, a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communication from Western Kentucky, and his bachelor’s degree in speech communication and rhetoric from Louisiana State University, according to his KU profile. Prior to arriving at KU, he was associate dean of the Peabody College of Education and Human Development at Vanderbilt.

Caboni is the second KU administrator in just over a year to become CEO of another large university. Former KU provost and executive vice chancellor Jeff Vitter became chancellor of the University of Mississippi on Jan. 1, 2016.

