Two sex crimes reported in Lawrence, police say

Two sex crimes were reported in Lawrence on Wednesday, police say.

The first was reported at 2:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East 11th Street, according to Lawrence Police Department activity logs. Three officers responded to the call.

The Lawrence Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, where a portion of the police department is housed, is located at 111 E. 11th St.

The second sex crime was reported at 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Maple Lane, the logs indicate. Five police officers responded to the scene.

As of Thursday afternoon no arrests listed in the Douglas County Jail booking logs bear an incident number matching either of the two reported crimes.

Additional information was not immediately available.

