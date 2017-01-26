Today's news

Kansas counties, cities go to Topeka to object to tax lid

By Associated Press

January 26, 2017

TOPEKA — Leaders of groups representing Kansas counties and cities are arguing for the repeal or overhaul of a state-imposed property tax lid.

The Hutchinson News reports that they made their case this week to lawmakers. The tax lid took effect in January and requires voters to approve property tax increases above the rate of inflation. The law contains exceptions for bond payments, spending on court judgments and other items.

It is meant to limit the growth of cities and counties. But Kansas Association of Counties executive director Randall Allen notes that the oil and gas downturn has affected a lot of counties.

Greg Wellbrock is the county appraiser for several southwest Kansas counties, and says he's hoping they can just ride out the storm. He described the loss as "dramatic."

