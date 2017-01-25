U.S. Rep. Jenkins announces retirement from politics, says she won’t seek any office in 2018

— Republican Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins, of Topeka, announced Wednesday that she would not run for any public office in 2018 and instead plans to return to work in the private sector.

“In two years, at the conclusion of this Congress, I plan to retire and explore opportunities to return to the private sector, allowing a new citizen legislator to step up and serve Kansans,” Jenkins said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

Jenkins, who had been considered a likely candidate for governor in 2018, was first elected to Congress in 2008, defeating one-term incumbent Democrat Nancy Boyda. Before that she served six years as state treasurer. She represents the 2nd District, which includes Lawrence and most of eastern Kansas outside the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The district is very diverse by political standards. It includes both the Fort Riley and Fort Leavenworth military bases as well as the largely rural counties of northeast and southeast Kansas. It also includes the city of Topeka and the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

Jenkins, 53, started her political career in the Kansas House representing the 52nd District of southwest Topeka. She served one term there and was elected in 2000 to the Kansas Senate, where she spent two years before running for treasurer.

Gov. Sam Brownback, who held the 2nd District seat for one term in 1995-1997 before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, posted a statement on Twitter thanking Jenkins for her service, adding: “We look forward to two more years of service to Kansas in Congress.”

Jenkins’ decision to bow out of politics in two years could set off a political chain reaction, setting up wide-open primaries up and down the ballot in 2018, said Kansas Republican Party executive director Clay Baker.

“I think 2018 is going to be very interesting,” Barker said. “There was the rumor that she was going to run for governor. Now it’s clear she’s not running for governor, which means the primary will be wide open. And the primary for 2nd District will be wide open.”

Barker and other Republicans said they were somewhat surprised by her announcement because many people had assumed she planned to run for governor in two years.

“I did see her the other night at an event. She seemed very happy and content,” said Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., of Olathe. “She’s been a great public servant to Kansas and our nation. I don’t know what caused her decision, but whatever direction she goes, I definitely wish her the best.”

The open congressional seat will likely attract Republicans who have been waiting to move up the political ladder. Although no one has made any announcement, names mentioned on the Republican side, either for governor or Congress, have included Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Secretary of State Kris Kobach. And if either of those opt to run for another office, that would set up open primaries for those seats.

In addition, two new U.S. House members from Kansas will be up for their first re-elections in 2018: 1st District Rep. Roger Marshall, who was elected for the first time in 2016; and whoever wins the upcoming April 11 special election in the 4th District of south-central Kansas to fill the vacancy left by Rep. Mike Pompeo, who has been named CIA director.

But her decision also opens up possibilities for Democrats as well.

“I think Democrats have always had a strong opportunity to take back the governor’s office in 2018,” said Kansas House Democratic Leader Jim Ward, of Wichita. “That’s a very competitive district, so I think you’ll see several people look at that.”

Rep. John Wilson, D-Lawrence, also said he thinks Democrats could be competitive in that race.

“I think it does open up opportunities for Democrats,” he said. “I think that district has always been one where, if the right person can run that can appeal to farmers and folks in rural communities, but also military communities, college towns — if that creature does exist, then it’s winnable.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.