Douglas County Commission agrees to share cost of Community Health Building upgrades with city

Douglas County commissioners approved two energy-saving items Wednesday: a plan to share the cost of $1.76 million in improvements to the Community Health Building with the City of Lawrence, and an energy management policy for county buildings.

Eileen Horn, director of the Lawrence-Douglas Sustainability Department, said the building at 200 Maine St., which houses the Douglas County Health Department, Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center and the Visiting Nurses Association, was among a list of projects the city of Lawrence planned as part of a loan program the Kansas Corporation Commission's Energy Division offers. The program makes available loans that are paid off from savings realized through lower energy use, she said.

The program requires the jurisdiction making the loan application hire a firm to conduct an energy audit to identify cost-saving projects. Horn said 360 Energy Engineers of Lawrence performed that role for the city and would also act as general contractor for the improvement work.

Assistant County Administrator Sarah Plinsky said the Community Health Building project would include a new chiller for the building’s air conditioning system, a boiler for the heating system and a new roof. All those projects were already on the county’s radar, but 360 Energy Engineers recommended a number of other energy-saving measures to be bundled with those improvements, she said.

The city and county will share equally in the $1.76 million cost of all improvements, with the city issuing bonds for the project. Plinsky said the county would pay the city back its share of that total through three equal payments from 2017 through 2019.

The debt retirement payments will have some effect on the county’s 2018 capital improvement project list, Plinsky said. For planning purposes, city and county staffs were jointly reviewing other shared improvements now that the city has a CIP list, she said.

In response to a question from county commissioners, Plinsky said the state energy loan program was available for the county’s use and might be explored for future projects.

The county has its own internal Sustainability and Energy Savings Reinvestment Fund to finance energy-saving or waste-reducing projects. Started in 2011 with $300,000 in seed money, the revolving loan program allows county department heads to fund energy and other sustainability projects without dipping into their own annual capital budgets. Utility bill savings from completed projects are then put back into the program for future investments.

Horn reported Wednesday that the $30,629 saved in 2016 was available for reinvestment.

Commissioners also approved a energy management policy for county buildings that Horn presented. Under the policy, thermostats may not be set to heat buildings to more than 70 degrees or cool buildings to less than 74 degrees. The use of personal space heaters would be banned, but high-efficiency radiant panel heaters that use no more than 200 watts will be allowed. The policy also recommends power management features be used on computers, printers and other equipment and that such equipment be turned off at the end of the workday.

Plinsky said it was a challenge to heat and cool the historic Douglas County Courthouse, but the policy was flexible enough that employees would be able to be comfortable.

In other business:

• Commissioners approved a $24,393 contract with SunGard Public Sector Inc. and Socrata Inc. for a new online open budgeting system. The system, which the city of Topeka and Sedgwick County now use, will allow county residents to view county budget details with graphs and interactive maps while giving county departments the means to explain their missions, said Jill Jolicoeur, the assistant to the county administrator.

• Commissioners approved speed limit increases for county roads near the South Lawrence Trafficway. The speed limit will be raised from 35 mph to 45 mph on County Road 1055, which becomes Haskell Avenue in Lawrence, from 31st Street south to near the Wakarusa River bridge. On West 1350 and West 1400 roads at the Baker Wetlands, the speed limit will also be raised from 35 mph to 45 mph.

