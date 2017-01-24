KU debate team ranked first in country after fall semester

The University of Kansas debate squad finished the fall semester ranked first in the country in the national varsity debate rankings. Their season continues this semester and is off to a good start, thanks to strong performances over the weekend, KU announced this week.

KU duos competed at three tournaments Saturday through Monday. According to debate coach Scott Harris:

• Freshman Kyndall Delph and junior Quaram Robinson debated at a select round-robin invitational hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and went undefeated in winning the tournament. Robinson was the first-place individual speaker at the tournament. Delph was the third-place speaker. It was the fourth tournament won by a KU team this season.

• Sophomores Jacob Hegna and Henry Walter competed at another select round-robin tournament hosted by Dartmouth College. Hegna and Walter went 4-2 at the tournament. All six of the opponents they faced are ranked in the top 10 in the country.

In addition, 14 other KU debaters competed at a tournament hosted by Wichita State University. The top placers there were sophomore Christopher Fry and junior Will Katz, who reached the quarterfinals and took fifth place at the tournament.

Harris also won an award over the weekend, the inaugural Jeffrey W. Jarman Person of the Year Award in recognition of his contributions to the larger debate community. Jarman is associate director of the Elliott School of Communication at Wichita State and earned his doctorate in communication studies from KU.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.