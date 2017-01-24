Kansas sends out flawed tax forms; will have to reissue 380,000 documents

— Kansas taxpayers who received a Form 1099-G from the state of Kansas recently will soon be receiving a corrected form.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said it is resending an estimated 380,000 forms after some tax filers received forms containing inaccurate information.

The 1099-G lists money the tax filer received the previous year in the form of state income tax refunds, credit forwards or offsets, as well as money contributed to a checkoff program.

Federal law requires the state to send out 1099-Gs for informational purposes. The information also is reported on the federal 1040 forms taxpayers file this year if they itemized deductions last year.

Taxpayers who did not itemize deductions last year do not need to report the 1099-G information as income this year, according to the Department of Revenue's website.

Information from the 1099-G is reported on the federal form 1040 that the taxpayer files this year if he or she is itemizing deductions.

The state also reports 1099-G information directly to the Internal Revenue Service. But it said only the forms sent to taxpayers contained inaccurate amounts. Information reported to the IRS was accurate, the department said.

The department said that on Monday it discovered some of the 1099-G forms it had sent out for tax year 2016 listed incorrect refund amounts.

Jeannine Koranda, spokeswoman for the department, said officials don't know exactly how many of the forms sent out were incorrect, but to ensure accuracy all of the roughly 380,000 forms will be reissued.

The agency said that a file it sent to the Kansas Office of Printing and Mailing contained inaccurate information and that the error occurred later in the printing process.

