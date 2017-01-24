Gale Sayers among 2017 Kansans of the Year

— Former University of Kansas football star Gale Sayers and retired Air Force Gen. James D. Latham will be honored as Kansans of the Year during the 2017 Native Sons and Daughters annual dinner Friday in Topeka.

Sayers, who was nicknamed the "Kansas Comet" during his playing career, is considered one of the greatest open-field runners in college football history. During his time at KU in the early 1960s he rushed for 2,675 yards and gained 3,917 all-purpose yards. He was a first-round draft pick in the 1965 NFL draft and played all or part of five seasons for the Chicago Bears.

He and his wife are now noted philanthropists, supporting KU, the Cradle Foundation and having founded the Gale Sayers Center, an after-school program for children ages 8-12 from Chicago's west side.

Latham is a highly decorated Air Force veteran and Kansas State University graduate whose military career has included posts as commandant of the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps and as assistant deputy undersecretary of the Air Force for international affairs. After retiring from the Air Force, Latham worked at Lockheed Martin as director for international business development, where he expanded the European Market.

KU will also be honored at the dinner with a citation for distinguished service for its 150-year history of "educating leaders, building healthy communities and making discoveries that change the world," the organization said.

The Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas is an organization whose mission is to preserve Kansas history, show loyalty to Kansas traditions, encourage the ideals of patriotism in youth and honor outstanding citizens. Its annual dinner is held in conjunction with Kansas Day celebrations.

This year's dinner will be Friday in the Sunflower Ballroom of the Maner Conference Center in Topeka. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony and dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket information is available at www.ksnativesonsanddaughters.org.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.