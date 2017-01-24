Brownback sets April 11 election to fill Pompeo’s seat

Topeka (ap) — Gov. Sam Brownback called a special election for April 11 to fill the south-central Kansas congressional seat previously held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo, with an already crowded field that includes Pompeo’s predecessor, the state treasurer and a former state treasurer.

Brownback signed the necessary document Tuesday — called a writ of election — a day after the U.S. Senate confirmed Pompeo’s appointment by President Donald Trump. It will be the state’s first special congressional election since 1950.

Democrats and Republicans in the 17-county district that includes Wichita must have special conventions by Feb. 18 to pick their nominees. For the election, Brownback picked the first Tuesday allowed under a 6-day-old state law aimed at giving military personnel an additional month to receive and return their ballots.

“The people of the 4th District needed a representative as soon as possible,” Brownback told reporters. “You’re looking at a very active Congress.”

Republicans have held the seat since Todd Tiahrt unseated veteran Democratic Rep. Dan Glickman in 1994. Pompeo won the seat in 2010, when Tiahrt gave it up to run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate. Tiahrt lost a GOP primary race to Pompeo in 2014.

Tiahrt said Tuesday that he’s seeking the Republican nomination for the special election and believes his previous experience in Congress will be valuable in helping Trump with his agenda.

“I’m the only one who can hit the ground running,” he said.

But many Republican saw State Treasurer Ron Estes as an early favorite, and Estes planned to formally launch his candidacy with a Wednesday news conference. Estes was elected treasurer in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

Alan Cobb, an adviser and director of coalitions for Trump’s campaign, also is running for the GOP nomination. He’s a former leader of the conservative, anti-tax group Americans for Prosperity.

He said of his work for the Trump campaign will allow him to have good personal relationships with officials within the administration, adding, “It’s a net plus.”

Three others also have announced their candidacies for the GOP nomination or attended candidate forums. They are Joseph Ashby, a former conservative Wichita radio talk show host; George Bruce, a Wichita businessman and attorney, and Pete Meitzner, a Wichita city council member.

Former state Treasurer Dennis McKinney, of Greensburg, confirmed Tuesday that he’ll run for the Democratic nomination. He served 16 years in the Kansas House before being appointed in 2008 to fill a vacancy in the treasurer’s office. He lost the 2010 election to Estes.

He said he’ll emphasize investing in workforce training and creating jobs and added in a reference to Trump’s sometimes protectionist rhetoric, “We also have to have trade policies that encourage trade.”

Also seeking the Democratic nomination are Laura Lombard, a Wichita businesswoman who has run a firm that helps American businesses export their products, and Charlie Walker, an Andover police officer.

Lombard said she will stress job creation as an issue but added, “I’d like to be more of a role model for women” who might enter politics.

Walker said he was encouraged to run for the seat by people who told him Congress needs a progressive voice but added that he’s willing to work with Trump on issues such as boosting spending on infrastructure.

