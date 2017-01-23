School board to vote on new high school course options, graduation requirements

The Lawrence school board will be asked on Monday to approve new graduation requirements for high school students that proponents say will more closely match those of districts across the state.

Every year, the school board is presented with course additions and deletions, and asked to approve those changes. Not much is new this year, said Patrick Kelly, the district’s director of innovative learning, except for the proposal that students be required to complete three units of social studies, including world history, U.S. history and U.S. government, as well as eight units of elective courses. Current graduation requirements call for 3.5 credits in social studies and 7.6 credits in elective courses.

Perhaps most notably, the new requirements would no longer include civics, a course that Kelly said has become somewhat redundant in recent years.



“When we brought ninth-graders up to high school, that came along with it,” Kelly said of the transition in 2011 to integrate ninth-graders into Lawrence’s high schools. “In visiting with our social studies teachers over the last couple of years, we saw an overlap with civics and the U.S. government curriculum,” which are now required courses during one’s freshman and senior year, respectively.

Students can still take civics, Kelly stressed, but removing it as a requirement also frees kids up to explore the district’s career and technical education introductory courses. Those courses will then serve as a starting point for students to develop a plan of study — essentially, a junior version of a college major — for their high school years and beyond.

Each plan of study is tied to one of the district’s “pathways,” or fields of study: animal, plant and environmental systems; arts and media; business, finance, marketing and management; design, production and repair; engineering and technology; health science and biomedicine; hospitality and public service; and liberal arts/early college.

If approved, the new requirements would take effect starting with the class of 2021. Course enrollment for ninth-graders could begin as early as late January, and upperclassmen will begin enrollment in mid-February.

Kelly said he hopes the changes, if approved, will give students a better understanding of what’s expected of them as far as graduation requirements go — and also what’s available to them as they figure out their next steps in life.

“It’s always a challenge to get people to think about education plans differently than when they were going to school, but we think our students, their interests and their possible career goals change — and they should at this age,” Kelly said. “We want to be able to provide them with a lot of opportunities that will give them the skills to prepare for their future, no matter what it is.”

In other business, the board will:

• Hear a report on the district’s special education program from Kevin Harrell, executive director of student services, and assistant director of special education Laura Basham.

The school board meets at 7 p.m. at the district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

