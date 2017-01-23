KU Hospital announces new name reflecting broader scope

The University of Kansas Hospital has a new name reflecting its broadening reach. The entity announced Monday that it is now called the University of Kansas Health System.

The new name represents the hospital’s consolidation with physicians and clinics of University of Kansas Physicians, and better describes services offered by the hospital for the past few years, according to the announcement. It also includes partner relationships with Hays Medical Center, Stormont Vail in Topeka, North Kansas City Hospital, Cornerstones of Care at Marillac and KVC Behavioral Health.

“We see patients from every county in Kansas, almost all counties in Missouri and all 50 states,” KU Health System president and CEO Bob Page said in a news release. “The new name, ‘The University of Kansas Health System,’ represents our commitment to reach beyond our home campus to touch as many lives as possible.”

KU Health System represents the clinical care provided at all inpatient and outpatient locations, the news release clarifies. It is independently governed and does not receive tax appropriations.

KU Hospital will remain the name of the primary hospital building itself at 39th and Cambridge Street in Kansas City, Kan. KU Health System works closely with but is not a part of KU Medical Center, home to KU’s schools of medicine, nursing and health professions.

KU Health System also has a new logo, according to the news release, with a stylistic representation of the following: a test tube to symbolize discovery, flames inspired by the traditional physician symbol, the Rod of Asclepius, DNA and the three-tiered mission of academic medicine: clinical care, research, and education. The white arrow behind the flames is designed to symbolize growth and progress.

KU Health System’s rebranding process will occur in phases, and will continue over the next two to three years.

