Kansas State: Student accidently shot, wounded in dorm

— Authorities say a Kansas State University student has accidentally shot and wounded himself in a residence hall.

The university said in a news release Monday that the 19-year-old student remains hospitalized and that his last known condition was stable. The shooting happened Sunday night in the student's room at Goodnow Hall.

The release didn't say what the student was doing when the firearm went off. The release says police are investigating.

Firearms aren't currently allowed in campus buildings or residence halls, although that's on track to change. Starting in July, a Kansas law will allow concealed guns on state college campuses unless a legislative effort to undo the law is successful.

Faculty and student organizations generally have been strongly opposed to concealed guns on campus, as have administrators.

