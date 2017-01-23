Kansas State: Student accidently shot, wounded in dorm

Manhattan — Authorities say a Kansas State University student has accidentally shot and wounded himself in a residence hall.
The university said in a news release Monday that the 19-year-old student remains hospitalized and that his last known condition was stable. The shooting happened Sunday night in the student's room at Goodnow Hall.
The release didn't say what the student was doing when the firearm went off. The release says police are investigating.
Firearms aren't currently allowed in campus buildings or residence halls, although that's on track to change. Starting in July, a Kansas law will allow concealed guns on state college campuses unless a legislative effort to undo the law is successful.
Faculty and student organizations generally have been strongly opposed to concealed guns on campus, as have administrators.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Bill McGovern 8 hours ago
just wait til firearms are allowed on campus. We'll have all kinds of "accidental discharges."
Bill McGovern 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
I hope the young man makes a speedy recovery.
John Middleton 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
And then gets prosecuted for breaking the law.
Paul Beyer 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
First of many "accidents" forthcoming on college campuses in Kansas. First death will shortly be in the headlines.
Bob Summers 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
Like all Liberals, they are seers.
Richard Neuschafer 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
Liberal, liberal, liberal. That's such a dirty word to backwards people like you. Stuck in the dark ages, and thoroughly brainwashed by the right-wing nut job media. Come out from under your rock once in a while, find out what's REALLY going on, and try saying something intelligent for once. It's people like you that have turned the word "conservative" into something hideous.
Bob Summers 9 minutes ago
"conservative' is a life choice. A Liberal can lead a conservative life.
Liberal is a genetic condition. One is either born a Liberal, or they are not.
Why do you think there are so many people with the condition in movies.
They like faking it. Like their news.
Bill McGovern 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
lol blame the liberals. It's the liberals fault I'm fat and bald.
Stacy Napier 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Wait. You mean the ban and law that says you can't have them didn't stop this incident? But I thought that was the reason we had such laws.
So now we have them just to limit the number of these incidents.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
So we have a student who broke the rules and shot himself, something that rarely happens, because most students follow the rules. Soon we will have a whole bunch of these incidents, because there will be no rule to follow. But that's okay. Do you want the incidents to increase? Is this an NRA stand?
Paul Beyer 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
You can't fix stupid nor the ignorant NRA supporters responsible for the stupidity.
Stacy Napier 16 minutes ago
Looks like it fixes itself.
Bob Reinsch 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
NRA Math... as gun ownership approaches infinity, gun deaths approach zero.
