Man charged in connection with Kansas City, Kan., shooting death

By Associated Press

January 21, 2017

Kansas City, Kan. (ap) — Prosecutors have charged a man in connection with a shooting death last summer in Kansas City, Kan.

The Kansas City Star reports that 34-year-old Maurice Wayne Hall was charged Friday in Wyandotte County with one count of first-degree murder. He was arrested Wednesday.

Authorities allege Hall shot and killed Tyrone Wilson on July 25. Court records suggest that Wilson was shot while talking to people outside a building.

Online court records don’t show whether Hall has an attorney.

Hall’s bond is set at $250,000.

