Singer-songwriter Kelley Hunt to perform benefit concert for Just Food

Lawrence-based singer-songwriter Kelley Hunt will host and perform her second annual "Dance of Hearts" benefit concert for Just Food on Feb. 10 at Liberty Hall.
The show, slated for 8 p.m., will also feature The Fat Brass Horns, The Mighty Kel-Tones and Maria The Mexican. Hunt's last album, "The Beautiful Bones," was released in 2014 to critical acclaim.
All proceeds from the show (doors open at 7 p.m.) will go to Just Food, the Douglas County food bank. Tickets range from $15 to $35, and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, at the Liberty Hall box office at 644 Massachusetts St., or by calling 749-1972. Guests are also encouraged to bring donations of food items to the show.
