Today's news

Singer-songwriter Kelley Hunt to perform benefit concert for Just Food

By Staff Reports

January 20, 2017

Advertisement

Lawrence-based singer-songwriter Kelley Hunt will host and perform her second annual "Dance of Hearts" benefit concert for Just Food on Feb. 10 at Liberty Hall.

The show, slated for 8 p.m., will also feature The Fat Brass Horns, The Mighty Kel-Tones and Maria The Mexican. Hunt's last album, "The Beautiful Bones," was released in 2014 to critical acclaim.

All proceeds from the show (doors open at 7 p.m.) will go to Just Food, the Douglas County food bank. Tickets range from $15 to $35, and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, at the Liberty Hall box office at 644 Massachusetts St., or by calling 749-1972. Guests are also encouraged to bring donations of food items to the show.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Cloud Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. 785-842-2258

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services