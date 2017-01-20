Kansas lost 9,300 jobs in 2016, Labor Department says

— December was another month of job losses for the state of Kansas, particularly in the private sector, the Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday.

At the same time, the size of the civilian labor force grew slightly in December, and the statewide unemployment rate fell a tenth of a point, to 4.2 percent.

Seasonally adjusted figures show the state lost 500 nonfarm jobs during December and 9,300 jobs since December 2015.

Private-sector jobs fell by 1,100 over the month, and 9,400 for the year.

"Rounding out the year, preliminary estimates show fewer jobs in the state than one year ago," the department's senior labor economist Tyler Tenbrink said. "Estimates of the size of the labor force improved in December but remain lower than one year ago."

On a nonseasonally adjusted basis, using a strict headcount of employment, Kansas lost 6,300 nonfarm jobs over the month, including 4,900 private-sector jobs.

Since December 2015, Kansas lost 9,500 nonfarm jobs on a nonadjusted basis, including 9,700 private-sector jobs.

The biggest job losses over the month were in the financial activities sector, which includes finance, insurance and real estate businesses. That sector lost an estimated 1,300 jobs during the month, or 1.3 percent.

That was followed by education and health services, which lost about 900 jobs, or 0.5 percent.

The mining and logging sector, which includes the oil and gas industries — which Gov. Sam Brownback's administration often cite as a main source of the state's sluggish economy — lost only about 100 jobs over the month and 700 jobs over the year. But those 700 lost jobs represented 8.6 percent of the industry.

The Lawrence-area labor market lost about 100 jobs over the month, but gained 200 jobs over the year, the report said. Lawrence's unemployment rate in December stood at 3.2 percent, unchanged from November but up one-tenth of a point from a year ago.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.