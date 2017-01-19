Today's news

Sex crime reported to Lawrence police

By Sara Shepherd

January 19, 2017

Advertisement

A sex crime was reported to Lawrence police on Wednesday.

The report was made shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Lawrence Police Department's incident log for the day. The location was not shared, but was listed only as "city at large."

Officer Drew Fennelly, a spokesman for the department, said Thursday that he was unable to provide any information on the case or victim because of the nature of the investigation. Fennelly said the investigation was ongoing and that no one had been arrested.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

Marketplace

Mass Relaxation 316-518-5861

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services