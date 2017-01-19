Looking up: After 5-month health ordeal, Eudora High School teacher wins $50,000 online prize

There was little indication Wednesday of the ordeal teacher Nate Robinson endured in the first semester of his eighth year at Eudora High School.

After the last bell of the day, he sat smiling, working before a computer with juniors Haley Hoffman and Lindsey Fry on how to improve their video presentations. It was a job he loved and was extremely fortunate to have, Robinson said.

He had another reason to smile. On New Year’s Day, he learned he had won a $50,000 online contest offered by dbrand.com, an online marketer of cell phone and laptop accessories. Although at first he thought he was being pranked, Robinson eventually responded to an email to claim the money while solving a required tricky math problem with the help of EHS math teacher Scott Keltner.

That good fortune followed five months of heart problems that made the self-described “high-energy person” something of a zombie.

“He was really not himself for a while,” Hoffman said. “He would be curled up in a blanket at his desk. I remember we had an evening political debate we were videotaping. He stretched out on the floor the whole time.”

He got spider bites while on the floor, Robinson said. They were part of an incredible run of bad medical fortune he experienced during the first semester, which corresponded with his five-month health-related "Walking Dead" impersonation, the EHS computer skills and video editing teacher said. His battle with heart conditions, a constant drip of antibiotics and a series of odd setbacks left him with little energy and so cold he brought to his classroom an electric blanket to fight off chills.

“It was terrible,” he said. “I couldn't walk 100 feet. Walking up steps would exhaust me. I was completely exhausted when I got home. I had to take one day of work off a week.”

Although his condition may have left him listless, his heart was working overtime. It pumped at a rate of 120 beats per minute at rest and sped up to 165 from minimal exertion.

“When your heart is beating that fast, you can’t really think,” he said. “If you looked at me, you would know there was something wrong with me. In October, I turned gray. I lost 25 pounds. I was having night sweats. I’m talking so bad we had to change the sheets and pillow case every morning.”

Robinson’s story traces to medical complications that have long plagued him, starting with atrial fibrillation — the out-of-synch beating of heart valves — he has fought his entire life. He had an ablation in July to correct the irregular heart rhythm.

His condition was harder on his wife, Abby, because she was forced to be a single mother to the couple’s sons, Reid, 4, and Wes, 2, Robinson said.

Then, just as school was starting in August, his health quickly started spiraling downward, Robinson said.

Then, just as school was starting in August, his health quickly started spiraling downward, Robinson said. It would be two months before a series of blood tests revealed he had a centimeter-long bacterial growth eating away on the leaf of a heart microvalve had caused enough damage it couldn’t completely close. The medical term for his condition was endocarditis.

“It’s one of those things that when you tell people at the hospital you have it, they go, ‘Oh my,’” he said. “Once I had a name for my condition, things turned the corner a little bit.”

Robinson would eventually learn the root of the heart bacteria was probably a drug he took years earlier to treat ulcers. It was one of those drugs advertised on television with a slew of possible side effects quickly mentioned near the end of the commercial.

“One of the possible side effects is a compromised immune system,” Robinson said. “It is a bacteria we all have in our gut. With my weakened immune system, the bacteria leaked out of my intestines and landed on one of the worst places it could have landed.”

Doctors also knew bacteria started growing on his heart valve sometime after his July ablation because tests performed on him before that procedure would have caught the growth, Robinson said.

His cardiologist knew the heart valve needed to be repaired or replaced, but the possibility of the bacteria spreading during the delicate operation made impossible any immediate surgery, Robinson said. To combat the bacterial growth, Robinson was put on a 24-hour antibiotic drip delivered to his blood system from bottles contained in a black bag strapped to him constantly.

And in the middle of his six-week antibiotic treatment, Robinson had a dangerous reaction to one of his medications, which made his heart race at an even greater rate.

“On Halloween night, I was driving down Interstate 35 in the middle lane at 70 mph to get to St. Luke’s Hospital when my vision contracted to a pinhole,” he said. “One drug made my heart rate go so crazy.”

There was one more complication before his scheduled surgery when Robinson needed a second ablation to address a heart flutter. Two weeks later, on Dec. 19, he had the surgery.

At that point, Robinson’s bad luck began to change. He knew his surgeon planned a less invasive surgery that accessed his heart from his right side rather than cracking his sternum, but his surgeon confided in him as he was being prepared for the procedure that wasn’t a guarantee. He woke to find himself in a lot of pain but with his chest unopened.

“People said even though they go through the ribs, there is still intense pain,” he said. “I didn’t realize how much pain there would be. But it got better every day. It’s amazing how fast the body can regroup.

"I'm still not where I want to be, but I'm getting there. My doctor said your heart needs time to rebuild itself after working that hard for that long. I'm looking forward to taking long walks again with my kids and my wife.”

After a week in the hospital, Robinson returned to his Eudora home, where he learned on New Year’s Day he won the online cash prize. His health ordeal made his winning a great story for dbrand. So good, in fact, the dbrand CEO was doubtful it was true.

“Everybody would probably tell him they were really deserving winners,” Robinson said. “I don’t think he believed me until he visited some of my social media accounts.”

Robinson said it was an indication of how emotionally drained he and his wife were from the past five months that he announced in a neutral, unemotional way that he had won $50,000 and she responded with the same flat affect.

During the roller-coaster ride of fortune the last six month, one thing that remained at a constant high level throughout was the support he and his family received from the Eudora community, Robinson said.

“A gentleman who brought a meal to the house one night said, ‘When I had cancer, we didn’t make a meal for six months. This town will take care of you if you let it,’” he said. “He is absolutely right. This town will absolutely overwhelm you with resources.”

His Refuge Christian Church congregation and pastor were also very supportive, as were his students, fellow faculty and Eudora school district administrators, Robinson said. Superintendent Steve Splichal and EHS Principal Ron Abel visited him his first day in the hospital. Abel’s personal interest continued when he returned to school, Robinson said.

“I don’t know how many times my principal would check on me,” he said. “He’d poke his head through the door two or three times a day to ask how I was doing. I can’t tell you how special that was.”

