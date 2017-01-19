Dense fog advisory issued for Lawrence area

The National Weather Service in Topeka on Thursday issued a dense fog advisory for the Lawrence area that will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday.

The fog could make travel difficult, as visibility will likely be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less, the news release said. The weather service is cautioning motorists to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.

