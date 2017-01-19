Card Table Theatre restaging ‘Arturo Ui’ just in time for Trump’s inauguration weekend

Lawrence's Card Table Theatre is restaging its production of "The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui," Bertolt Brecht's 1941 allegorical satire about the ascent of Nazism in 1930s Germany, in local venues this week and next.

"Arturo Ui," which chronicles the rise and fall of a Chicago gangster modeled after Adolf Hitler but who also “uses the tactics of Donald Trump,” was originally staged in Lawrence last spring as a protest against “the rise of the Trump candidacy,” according to Card Table’s website.

Now, in the light of the election results and Trump’s inauguration, the company is restaging “Arturo Ui,” bringing back nearly the entire all-female cast, Friday and Saturday at Kansas City’s The Fishtank (1715 Wyandotte St.) and again at Lawrence’s The Eagles Lodge (1803 W. Sixth St.) the following weekend, Jan. 27-28. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. for all shows.

Tickets cost $20 for the Kansas City show and $15 for the Lawrence show. They can be purchased at the door or online at www.cardtabletheatre.com.

